LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- By all accounts, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country.
About 5 million players, double what it was five years ago. It's a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong and it is taking off as a professional sport. Guys like Lebron James and Tom Brady are investing in teams.
Louisville has a few professional players, including a pair who hail from different sports backgrounds.
Mariana Humberg was a standout tennis player at the University of Louisville. The 26-year-old native of Brazil just tried pickleball for the first time about four months ago and fell for it hard.
"I missed this feeling of hitting a ball hard and this feeling of competition," said Humberg. "Winning games. winning matches, losing games, losing matches and learning from them."
Her skill set and athleticism translated very quickly to her new game.
"The first time we played her, she was amazing already," said Pickleball Euphoria co-owner Stephanie Daniels. "But a week and a half, two weeks later when we played her again she was about twice as good as she was the first time."
"She's got all the shots," Josh Daniels, Stephanie's husband and fellow Pickleball Euphoria co-owner, said.
The Daniels are helping to sponsor both Humberg and Jacob Scearce as pros. Scearce was an All-American soccer player at Ballard High School a decade ago, then played collegiately at UK and U of L.
He always dabbled in racquet sports and found pickleball a couple of years ago.
"My dream has always been to play pro in a sport," Scearce said. "But no, I didn't think until people started telling me that I was good enough to go for it, that's when I started to believe."
Both Humberg and Scearce have real jobs but playing a sport professionally is a pretty good side gig for now.
"I just want to give pro a try and see how far away I am and see how it goes," said Humberg.
"We know they've got a long way to travel from here," said Stephanie Daniels. "This is just the beginning. We're excited to watch it unfold."
