LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville area women won not one but two national senior volleyball titles last month. Many played in college and the success of the team known as “Shades of Gray” has come in large part from decades of playing together.
"We laugh at each other, we joke with each other and some of us, 30 years, easily, right out of college," said player/coach Denise Ranney. "It's kind of amazing when you think about it. Some people don't even have friends for that long and we're playing volleyball for that long together."
Knowing each other and each other's games went a long way toward taking the 50 and over National Title at the National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale in mid-May and then following that up a couple of weeks later at the USA Volleyball national championships in Orlando. That event is really more international. "Shades of Gray" beat a team from Brazil in the final after trailing 9-0 in game one of the best of three.
"I called a time out and we just started laughing," said Ranney. "We came back and beat them 25-22. And I think it was just that everybody made their mistake. They knew we had to play better and we pulled together and played better. So I don't think you do that if you pull in people from everywhere. I think that's just the knowledge of us playing together."
"To be able to play with each other and learn each other's habits on the court, you don't have to work on that when you get together a few days before the tournament," said Kim Weitlauf. "We kind of already know."
"We're all very comfortable with each other," said Connie Hulsmeyer. "There's no learning curve where you have to get used to how each other plays and especially with Denise as a setter, where her hitters like her sets. We know where she's going to set the ball and it just makes things that much smoother."
Ranney said another key to this team's success is that all these women are as competitive as she is.
"The goal is to win," said Ranney. "You sacrifice your body and you do what it takes to win. I think that's why we've played so long. We all have that same mentality."
And the hope to keep playing, and winning for as long as they can.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.