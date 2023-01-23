LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville baseball team is once again drawing plenty of Top 10 attention in the various preseason rankings, and on Monday got its highest ranking to date, checking in at No. 5 in the estimate of Baseball America.
Coach Dan McDonnell's team returns 4 position starters and 11 pitchers from a team that finished 42-21-1 and won its fifth ACC divisional title.
Jack Payton (.350, 23 2B, 54 RBI), Christian Knapczyk (.346, 72 R, 17 SB), Isaac Humphrey (.328, 15 2B, 38 RBI) and Logan Beard (.310, 12 2B, 54 RBI) will form the core of Louisville's returning offensive attack
Beard Humphrey and Payton, along with pitcher Tate Kuehner, have been named captains for the upcoming season.
LSU leads the Baseball America poll at No. 1, followed by Tennessee, Florida and Stanford. The Cardinals were ranked No. 7 in a preseason poll released by Perfect Game and No. 6 in the preseason rankings by Collegiate Baseball.
McDonnell is entering his 17th season at Louisville, which begins its season with a 3-game-series against Bucknell in Jim Patterson Stadium beginning Feb. 17.
The program will hold its preseason Leadoff Dinner on Feb. 3 with alums Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels and Drew Ellis of the Seattle Mariners slated to speak.
The annual dinner will begin at 7 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at The Galt House Hotel. Tickets are $65 each and can be purchased online here. More information about the event can be obtained by contacting Ronee Baxter at 502-852-2015 or at ronee@GoCards.com.
