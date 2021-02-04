LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With just over 2 weeks until the scheduled season opener, the University of Louisville baseball team was ranked No. 6 nationally in the USA Today Sports coaches’ poll released on Thursday.
The Cardinals, who have been ranked seventh or better in 5 of the 6 major preseason rankings, were one of 4 teams to receive first-place votes in the poll.
Louisville was 13-4 and ranked No. 2 in the nation when the 2020 season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coach Dan McDonnell returns 6 position starters and 12 of the 14 pitchers from that team.
Florida was ranked No. 1 in the USA Today poll, followed by UCLA, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech and Ole Miss.
Three Louisville players – third baseman Alex Binelas, catcher Henry Davis and outfielder Levi Usher – have received consensus All-American accolades from the major teams announced thus far.
The Cardinals are scheduled to begin the season on Feb. 19 with a 3-game series against Bellarmine at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Louisville’s schedule features 51 games, with 30 set to be played at Jim Patterson Stadium. Information regarding tickets and fan attendance at Jim Patterson Stadium will be provided at a later date. Those interested in 2021 tickets can visit GoCards.com/BSB2021 to receive information when it becomes available.
