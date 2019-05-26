LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA Baseball Tournament is returning to Jim Patterson Stadium from May 31 through June 3.
Despite an early exit in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, the Louisville baseball team (43-15) was named one of the 16 NCAA regional hosts. The news was announced Sunday and marks the eighth time in 11 years that the Cardinals have hosted a regional.
Coach Dan McDonnell's team will learn its regional opponents when the rest of the 64-team tournament field is announced at noon Monday on ESPNU. Game times will follow.
2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament regional host sites:
- Athens, Georgia – Georgia (44-15)
- Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (41-17)
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (37-24)
- Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-17)
- Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (36-18-1)
- Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-17)
- Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)
- Los Angeles, California – UCLA (47-8)
- Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (43-15)
- Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (39-17)
- Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (37-20)
- Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (49-10)
- Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (37-25)
- Stanford, California – Stanford (41-11)
- Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi State (46-13)
- Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (36-18)
