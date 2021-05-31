LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since 2011 and only the second time in Coach Dan McDonnell's 15 seasons, the University of Louisville baseball team was not selected for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
The Cards, who were ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation in pre-season polls, lost seven of their last nine games to finish 28-22 and miss the 64-team field, which was announced Monday on ESPN2.
"I'd be lying if I said I was handling it well," McDonnell said. "It's hard."
Getting swept by North Carolina and Miami on the last two weekends of the regular season likely cost the Cards their spot in the field. Louisville was outscored 31-9 in those games.
Eight teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference were selected -- UNC, Miami, North Carolina State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Duke and Virginia. The Cards went 11-13 against that group.
The Tournament Selection Committee did not have the Cards as one of the last four teams out -- ranking Louisville below Baylor, Pittsburgh, Georgia and Ball State.
The Southeastern Conference, as usual, topped the field with nine teams, including six national seeds. One of those teams was Louisiana State, which will be looking for a new coach after its season ends. Paul Mainieri, who won a national title in Baton Rouge, will retire at the end of the season.
McDonnell has been mentioned as a candidate, although he has turned down other jobs in the SEC to remain at U of L. (Story link.) Chris Lemonis, a former assistant to McDonnell at U of L, took the job at Mississippi State after coaching four seasons at Indiana.
Kentucky (29-23), Indiana (26-18) and Western Kentucky (27-29) were also not selected.
The development likely means the end of the college career for Cards' catcher Henry Davis, who is projected to be one of the top four picks (and perhaps first) in the MLB Draft in July.
"I've been here before," McDonnell said. "Fortunately not a lot ... you've got to be real. You go back to the drawing board ... I'm going to make sure everybody knows I'm accountable. I'm responsible for this."
Under McDonnell, the Cards have enjoyed a remarkable string of success, making five trips to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, including one in 2019.
The Cards opened this season winning six of their first seven games before losing at home to Morehead State. Losses to Western Illinois, Eastern Kentucky and Cincinnati also hurt their resume.
The top eight seeds were (in order) No. 1 Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt (the defending champions), Arizona, TCU, Mississippi State and Texas Tech.
