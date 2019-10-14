LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville fans gathered at Shawnee Park on Monday night decked out in Cardinals gear to be featured in the upcoming basketball season intro video.
The men's basketball program announced on social media it would be shooting the intro video for the upcoming season. Fans showed up in team colors and crowded the sidelines as they watched the players dunk and show off their skills.
"To allow a lot of people from the west end to come back and enjoy seeing the Cardinals, it was awesome to be up close and personal and to be able to shake hands and just talk with them and take pictures," U of L fan Angelia Thompson said.
For The Ville.Just wait for the intro 📹... pic.twitter.com/UjNrHepNAa— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) October 15, 2019
The intro video will be shown on screens at the KFC Yum! Center before each game.
