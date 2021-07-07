LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the KFC Yum! Center returning to full capacity, thousands of tickets are up for grabs for the University of Louisville men's basketball season.
You can now purchase season tickets for the 2021-22 season, an 18-game home schedule that includes Duke, North Carolina and Virginia.
Season tickets start at $325 and include significant discounts over single-game pricing, along with exclusive perks and experiences.
