LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats are ready to hit the season out of the park.
The team shared its 2023 promotional schedule on Twitter Thursday. Opening night is set for April 4 and will feature $2 beer and menu night.
It’s finally here: the full 2023 Louisville Bats promo calendar 🎉 Find everything you need to know before coming to Slugger Field this season, including entertainment acts and giveaways! Which promotions are you most excited for this season? 📰 - https://t.co/WCusE9mAnu pic.twitter.com/X2aQ5RKi2H— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) February 16, 2023
Season-long promos include $2 Menu Tuesdays, Senior Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays and Kids Days Sundays.
Some other themed-events this season include dog night, seafood night, Star Wars night and more.
For more information, click here.
