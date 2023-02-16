Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats are ready to hit the season out of the park.

The team shared its 2023 promotional schedule on Twitter Thursday. Opening night is set for April 4 and will feature $2 beer and menu night.

Season-long promos include $2 Menu Tuesdays, Senior Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays and Kids Days Sundays.

Some other themed-events this season include dog night, seafood night, Star Wars night and more.

