LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cookie Lady is being immortalized as a bobblehead in a Louisville Bats giveaway on Friday.
Elizabeth Kizito, also known as "Cookie Lady," is a Louisville Slugger icon. She's sold cookies at baseball games for years walking around with the familiar basket of cookies perched on her head.
So the Bats are giving away a Cookie Lady bobblehead to the first 3,000 fans through the gates on Friday, Aug. 2, courtesy of GE Appliances. Gates open at 6 p.m. The game is against the Toledo Mudhens.
The team is also offering a deal on $8 tickets to the game.
The Louisville Bats host a Marvel Super Hero night on Saturday, Aug. 3. when the first 2,000 fans through the gates receive a Marvel Black Panther bobblehead courtesy of Nucor Tubular Products. The team will also be wearing specially-themed Black Panther jerseys, and kids can meet the character during the game.
