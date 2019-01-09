LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats have a new manager for the 2019 season.
The Cincinnati Reds put Jody Davis in charge of the team as the 21st manager in franchise history. Davis compiled a 69-68 record in 2018 as manager of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, then Double-A affiliate of the Reds.
Davis spent two seasons as hitting coach for the Bats under manager Delino DeShields from 2016-17.
Pitching coach Jeff Fassero is back for a fourth season with the Bats. Hitting coach Leon "Bull" Durham and bench coach Dick Schofield are both back for a second season.
Fans may remember Schofield, who took over as Bats manager last April, after then-manager Pat Kelly was promoted to the Cincinnati Reds as bench coach. Schofield compiled a 57-70 record as Louisville manager last season.
The Bats finished the 2018 season with a 61-76 (.445) record.
Davis served as manager for minor league teams the past five seasons. He had previous stints managing the Peoria Chiefs (2006), Daytona Cubs (2007-08) and Boise Hawks (2010) and the Blue Wahoos. In total, Davis compiled a 308-313 (.496) record in 621 games across five seasons as a manager.
Davis played in the majors for ten years with the Chicago Cubs (1981-88) and Atlanta Braves (1988-90). The 2-time All-Star catcher hit 127 career home runs, including a career-high 24 in 1983.
The Bats begin their 2019 season with a seven-game road trip starting in Toledo on April 4. The Bats will play their home opener on April 11 against the Gwinnett Stripers with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.
