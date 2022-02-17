LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats are 47 days away from Opening Night, and the team just released its promotional calendar for the 2022 season.
Weekly promotions include the $1 menu Tuesdays featuring hot dogs, popcorn, chips and Pepsi drinks. Wednesdays will be Wine Slushy day and half-price tickets for fans 65 and older. Other weekly promotions include Happy Hour Thursdays, Friday Night fireworks and Party at the Park Saturdays.
Theme nights return with a 40th anniversary Red Birds celebration in June. Star Wars night is June 25, and a Nickelodeon Night will take place in late July.
The team also has a number of giveaways planned like Derby glasses, stadium replicas and team card sets.
You want game times? We got game times. We also had 6 extra games added to the schedule.Retweet if you're ready for the longest season in Louisville Bats history! #GoBatsGo pic.twitter.com/S13FfHzgH6— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) February 10, 2022
The home opener is April 5. Single-game tickets go on sale March 1.
