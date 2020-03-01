LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A sure sign that baseball season is right around the corner: Single-game tickets for Louisville Bats home games will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2.
Louisville Bats President Vic Gregovits, who is replacing former president of 27 years Gary Ulmer, dubbed the upcoming season the "Year of the Fan" in a December 2019 story with WDRB News. The team will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of Louisville Slugger Field in 2020.
"Watching the fans for the first year — my first year here — was an incredible experience and a bond with the team and the community," Gregovits told WDRB News in December. "My question with myself was, 'How can we take that to the next level? How can we get the fans more active and more engaged and be a part of what we do?'"
The Bats begin the season April 9 in Columbus, Ohio, with a two-game series against the Columbus Clippers. The team will then return to Slugger Field for its home opener at 6 p.m. April 11 against the Clippers.
Fans can expect 17 postgame firework shows, live entertainment acts, bobblehead giveaways and theme nights among the many promotions at Slugger Field this season. The team is also offering several regular weeknight deals, including Meijer Mondays, $1 Menu Tuesdays, Whiskey Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays.
Tickets for any of the Bats' 70 home games start at $9 and can be purchased on the Bats' official website or by calling the team's ticket office at 855-228-8497.
