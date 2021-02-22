LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats will be stepping up to the plate to open the season on April 6.
According to the Bats' schedule, which was released last week, the team will square off against the Iowa Cubs for a series of home games at Louisville Slugger Field to begin the 2021 campaign.
Mark your calendars! Baseball returns to Louisville Slugger Field on April 6!Full Schedule (pdf) 👉 https://t.co/EXIDUoOSsN pic.twitter.com/bViaPrZxjU— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) February 18, 2021
During the season, which extends until Sept. 19, the team will face opponents including the Columbus Clippers, Gwinnett Stripers, the Indianapolis Indians, the Iowa Cubs, the Memphis Redbirds (formerly the Louisville Redbirds), the Nashville Sounds, the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Saint Paul Saints and the Toledo Mud Hens.
It is yet to be announced if fans will be permitted to attend the games, and at what capacity.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.