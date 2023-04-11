LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville and Bellarmine University are playing a baseball game Wednesday night focused on community and healing throughout the city.
The two Division I universities will join for a pregame ceremony and moment of silence in honor of the victims of Monday's mass shooting in Louisville, according to a news release. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Two Louisville universities coming together for a night of community and healing.https://t.co/L5DBTMGIgk— Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 11, 2023
The game is free for all individuals.
“Like all of us who call Louisville home, these two programs fiercely love this city,” Louisville Director of Athletics Josh Heird said. “As Scott Wiegandt, Chris Dominguez, Dan McDonnell, and myself all discussed the idea of playing this game, we had one simple objective in mind – can we somehow help this city heal from the tragic events that transpired on Monday. We are hopeful this game is one way we might be able to offer a small reprieve as we navigate this time as a community.”
The game on Wednesday is part of Heroes Week at Jim Patterson Stadium. Louisville is recognizing first responders.
