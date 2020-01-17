LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville boxer Carlos Dixon's title fight has been canceled, though he will still take to the ring in his hometown Saturday.
Dixon was to defend his World Boxing Council Youth Silver Super Featherweight Championship, but his scheduled opponent, Luis Ronaldo Castillo, failed to make the 130-pound weight-class limit at Friday's weigh-in, said Ronson Frank, the fight's promoter.
Instead, Dixon, 22, will fight Christian Esquivel, 34, of Temoaya, México, in a non-title fight for Saturday's main event, according to Uprising Promotions. The rest of Saturday's fight card at Memorial Auditorium remains unchanged.
