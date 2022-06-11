LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville baseball team held a dangerous Texas A&M offensive lineup in check for a second straight day, but could not produce the timely hitting it needed to stay alive in the NCAA Baseball Tournament in College Station, Texas, on Saturday.
After trailing 2-0 in the first, the Aggies climbed even on a solo home run by Ryan Targac to lead off the sixth, and took the lead in the seventh when a Dylan Rock sacrifice fly brought home Trevor Werner. Texas A&M pitchers and sterling defensive play by Aggies catcher Troy Claunch did the rest as the home team prevailed 4-3 to win the best-of-three Super Regional at Blue Bell Park.
Louisville put its leadoff hitter on in the bottom of the ninth, but could not push him any farther along. The Cardinals outhit Texas A&M 13-5 in the game, but left 9 runners on base in sweltering heat.
With one on and nobody out, A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle made a pitching change on a 3-2 count to Ben Metzinger. The Aggies turned to Jacob Palisch, who struck Metzinger out on a changeup, got Dalton Rushing on a warning-track fly ball, then struck out Levi Usher to win the game.
For the Cardinals, the loss finishes a comeback season, hosting and winning an NCAA regional one year after failing to make the tournament after a late-season slide.
Facing Texas A&M was a battle of attrition for Louisville pitching, but a staff that has struggled at times this season persevered, competed, and gave the offense a chance into the ninth inning of two long, intense games.
But on the season’s final weekend, Louisville couldn’t find the offense for another trip to Omaha, as Texas A&M celebrated a pair of one-run wins to advance.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.