LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Powered by two second-half goals, Louisville City FC rallied from behind to defeat Nashville SC 2-1 on Saturday at Slugger Field.
After the match, Lou City coach John Hackworth called his team's effort a "gutsy performance."
"That was a really gutsy performance" - @hackworthsoccer
Nashville SC took an early lead in the battle between the top two teams in the United Soccer League's Eastern Division when Daniel Rios scored a goal in the 11th minute.
Lou City finally got on the board when Paco Craig scored the equalizing goal in the 65th minute, and Antoine Hoppenot gave the team the lead with a goal in the 74th minute.
Signed, Sealed, Delivered. @AntoineHoppenot
Nashville attempted a final shot during stoppage time, but the Louisville City defense, led by three saves from Chris Hubbard in goal, was able to hang on to the one-goal advantage to improve to 8-5-5 and tie Nashville with 29 points on the season.
Louisville City out-shot Nashville SC with five shots on target to four.
Lou City next plays at 2 p.m. July 14 against Ottawa Fury FC in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
