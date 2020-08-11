LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Citing an "abundance of caution," the Louisville City Football Club has postponed Wednesday's scheduled game against Sporting KC II after a member of that organization tested positive for COVID-19.
The game has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m.
Louisville City players, coaches and other staffers close to the team have been through numerous rounds of testing since returning to training in July, but the organization has not had a positive test.
Under the United Soccer League Championship division's protocols, each team has a "covered persons" list, which includes players, coaches and other staff members who have close contact with the team. All are screened regularly under the USL’s health and wellness protocols.
LouCity's next scheduled game will be Saturday against Louden United FC, at 8 p.m., at Lynn Family Stadium.
