LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville City Football Club will be weekend warriors in their third season in Lynn Family Stadium. The club and the USL Championship released a schedule on Tuesday in which 15 of the team's 17 home matches will be played on Saturday.
The only two exceptions will be special occasions: a matchup with Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday, July 20, and a visit from league newcomer Detroit City on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The USL Championship season will feature 34 matches from the middle of March through the middle of October. After adopting divisional and group alignments the past two seasons, 2022 will return to the traditional conference framework with the top seven teams from the Eastern and Western conferences advancing to the playoffs.
Kickoff times and TV details will be announced in the coming weeks.
🚨 The schedule has arrived! 🚨Check out our 34-game @USLChampionship slate featuring all but two home games on Saturdays at Lynn Family Stadium...
"We are excited to be able to plan around having these dates," LouCity FC coach Danny Cruz said in a news release Wednesday. "Going away from the groups and divisions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began will be a good opportunity for our fans to see different opponents. We cannot wait to get back to Lynn Family Stadium in front of our fans and continue to make it the most difficult place to play in the league. The schedule is set, and now we turn the page toward building and preparing to make another run at a USL Championship title."
LouCity begins play in Lynn Family Stadium on March 12, hosting Atlanta United 2. It’s the first of three straight home Saturday matches during the season’s opening month.
Other home highlights include a visit from USL Championship expansion member Monterey Bay FC on May 21; defending league title winner Orange County FC on June 18; a clash with the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Rowdies on Aug. 13 and Sacramento Republic FC’s first trip to Louisville on Sept. 3.
There will also be a home-and-home series with the Indy Eleven. Though they are no longer division rivals, the Louisville Indianapolis Proximity Association Football Contest will continue. The Eleven are in town first March 26 before the LIPAFC moves to Indy for a Jun 11 conclusion.
The USL Championship Playoffs will remain a single-elimination format, culminating with a final on a date to be determined in the second week of November. LouCity has won the league championship twice and been to the conference finals all seven years of its existence.
Season, group and premium tickets, as well as flex packs allowing for a choice of six LouCity or Racing Louisville FC games, are available at LouCity.com/tickets. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.
2022 Louisville City FC regular season schedule (Home games listed in bold):
- March 12: LouCity vs. Atlanta United 2
- March 19: LouCity vs. Miami FC
- March 23: New York Red Bulls II vs. LouCity
- March 26: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven
- April 2: Birmingham Legion FC vs. LouCity
- April 10: Loudoun United FC vs. LouCity
- April 16: San Diego Loyal SC vs. LouCity
- April 23: Charleston Battery vs. LouCity
- April 30: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- May 4: Atlanta United 2 vs. LouCity
- May 13: LA Galaxy II vs. LouCity
- May 21: LouCity vs. Monterey Bay FC
- May 28: LouCity vs. FC Tulsa
- June 4: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. LouCity
- June 11: Indy Eleven vs. LouCity
- June 18: LouCity vs. Orange County FC
- June 25: Hartford Athletic FC vs. LouCity
- July 2: LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion FC
- July 9: LouCity vs. New York Red Bulls II
- July 16: Memphis 901 FC vs. LouCity
- July 20: LouCity vs. Phoenix Rising FC
- July 30: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. LouCity
- Aug. 6: LouCity vs. Charleston Battery
- Aug. 13: LouCity vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Aug. 20: Detroit City FC vs. LouCity
- Aug. 27: Miami FC vs. LouCity
- Sept. 3: LouCity vs. Sacramento Republic FC
- Sept. 7: FC Tulsa vs. LouCity
- Sept. 10: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. LouCity
- Sept. 17: LouCity vs. Loudoun United FC
- Sept. 24: LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC
- Oct. 1: Rio Grande Valley FC vs. LouCity
- Oct. 5: LouCity vs. Detroit City FC
- Oct. 15: LouCity vs. Hartford Athletic
