LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC badly needed to bounce back at home Saturday night against Birmingham after some recent struggles.
Early on, it looked like LouCity would do that.
Dylan Mares gave LouCity a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. But Birmingham took advantage of two corner kicks, one in the 55th minute to tie the game and another in the final minutes to steal a 2-1 victory.
A @DMares06 banger from the top of the box for his third goal on the year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kQwCuNzT2Y— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) July 23, 2023
“The goals we’re giving away are incredibly cheap," midfielder Niall McCade said. "We just have to find a way to stop giving them up. We have to work so hard for our opportunities and our goal, and I feel like we just give away cheap ones.”
It's the third straight loss for LouCity (8-7-5) in regular season play and the fourth in a row across all competitions.
LouCity has just two wins in 11 games over June and July.
“Right now, we’re not winning the critical moments, and that’s costing us results,” coach Danny Cruz said. “Ultimately, we have to improve in that area. We have to try to do a better job of finishing the chances we do create, and I have to make sure that I’m continuing to try to push the group every single day.”
