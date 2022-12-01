LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is receiving some recognition for some of its stars behind the scenes.
The United Soccer League named Aaron Fink as the 2022 Groundskeeper of the Year, presented by Brandt.
It's a well-deserved honor for the team that keeps our pitch pristine! 👏— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) December 1, 2022
Aaron Fink has been named the first USL Groundskeeper of the Year, presented by BRANDT. ⬇️
Fink and his grounds staff at Lynn Family Stadium are the award's first winners for the work they do maintaining the field.
As part of the honor, Fink and one of his staff members will receive a trip to the 2023 Sports "Turf Managers Association Conference" in Salt Lake City.
