LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC hosted its home opener on Saturday, losing to El Paso Locomotive FC 3-0 at Lynn Family Stadium.
After winnings its first two matches of the season, LouCity was shut out against a previously winless El Paso. It's the third multi-goal loss for LouCity since Lynn Family Stadium opened in 2020.
“First and foremost, I take full responsibility,” said Danny Cruz, LouCity's coach. “That was an embarrassing performance, but at the end of the day I have to look at myself and where I need to be better in preparation for the game. They presented how we thought they would, but ultimately it lands on me, so I spoke to the players about having a good reaction."
Fans in attendance helped set a club-record for a home opener, but the visitors scored two goals in the first half to control the match. Marc Navarro scored on an assist from Eric Calvillo in the 39th minute.
It's a club-record crowd for a home opener! 💜Thanks to all 10,881 of you who showed up today to cheer on the boys! pic.twitter.com/dTicI6EJeE— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) March 25, 2023
Ricardo Zacarias then scored on an assist from Benny Diaz in the 45th minute as halftime neared.
Early in the second half, Petar Petrovic scored the match's final goal to extend El Paso's advantage to three goals.
LouCity controlled 58% of possession, but created just two shots on goal.
Fans started tailgating early Saturday morning from across the soccer stadium in the Butchertown neighborhood. Once inside the stadium, fans enjoyed some new food and beverage options the club is offering this season.
LouCity's next home match is scheduled for April 5 against Lexington FC.
