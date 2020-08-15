Louisville City FC updated logo/graphic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After its midweek game was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, Louisville City FC earned a much-needed three points with a 2-0 victory against Loudoun United FC on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium. 

With the win, its highest-scoring outing of the season, LouCity improved to 3-3-1 and is up to 10 points in Group E of the United Soccer League Championship. Loudoun fell to 1-3-1 with the loss. 

Louisville took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute with Cameron Lancaster's fourth goal of the season. Lancaster sprinted ahead of Loudoun defenders to take possession of a long outlet pass from Alexis Souahy and, a few touches later, sent the ball past goalkeeper Colin Miller and into the back of the net. 

Napo Matsoso gave LouCity some breathing room with a goal in the opening minutes of the second half. Off a Loudoun turnover, Paolo DelPiccolo got the ball to Matsoso as he ran into the box, and Matsoso snuck a bouncing grounder into the net after it was deflected by Miller. 

On the defensive end, coach John Hackworth's club put together its third clean sheet of the season, thanks in part to two second-half saves from goalie Ben Lundt. 

Louisville City FC next plays at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, against Sporting KC II at Lynn Family Stadium. The matchup was originally scheduled for Aug. 12 but was postponed after a member of the Kansas City organization tested positive for COVID-19. 

Related Stories: 

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags