LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After its midweek game was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, Louisville City FC earned a much-needed three points with a 2-0 victory against Loudoun United FC on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
With the win, its highest-scoring outing of the season, LouCity improved to 3-3-1 and is up to 10 points in Group E of the United Soccer League Championship. Loudoun fell to 1-3-1 with the loss.
Louisville took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute with Cameron Lancaster's fourth goal of the season. Lancaster sprinted ahead of Loudoun defenders to take possession of a long outlet pass from Alexis Souahy and, a few touches later, sent the ball past goalkeeper Colin Miller and into the back of the net.
.@CameronPL opens the scoring on the breakaway!1 - 0 | #LOUvLDN pic.twitter.com/Es9iLW4nQf— LouCity FC (@loucityfc) August 16, 2020
Napo Matsoso gave LouCity some breathing room with a goal in the opening minutes of the second half. Off a Loudoun turnover, Paolo DelPiccolo got the ball to Matsoso as he ran into the box, and Matsoso snuck a bouncing grounder into the net after it was deflected by Miller.
A deserving goal for @napo015 to double our lead! pic.twitter.com/j0eNRlzeho— LouCity FC (@loucityfc) August 16, 2020
On the defensive end, coach John Hackworth's club put together its third clean sheet of the season, thanks in part to two second-half saves from goalie Ben Lundt.
Louisville City FC next plays at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, against Sporting KC II at Lynn Family Stadium. The matchup was originally scheduled for Aug. 12 but was postponed after a member of the Kansas City organization tested positive for COVID-19.
