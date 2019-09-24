LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC had a 3-1 lead and had things going their way with about 10 minutes to go in the first half against New York Red Bulls II on Saturday night when Sean Totsch was called for a handball in the box. That led to a New York goal off a penalty kick to make it a 3-2 game.
Louisville City was able to regain the momentum and get a goal in extra time from Antoine Hoppenot to go into the locker room with a 4-2 advantage en route to a 5-2 victory over the Eastern Division leaders in the United Soccer League.
Head coach John Hackworth looked at the video replay of that hand-ball call, which shows that the ball appears to glance off Totsch's ribs rather than his arm or hand. He discusses his thoughts on video assistant referees and whether the United Soccer League should have them, the team's current unbeaten streak and the importance of this Saturday's home match against Tampa Bay.
It's all on this week's Yackin' with Hack. Watch in the video player above.
