LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC extended its unbeaten streak to seven matches with a 1-0 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night.
While LouCity struggled to created chances, the visitors capitalized on a set piece to improve to 14-3-4. In the 52nd minute, Niall McCabe sent a corner kick to Jorge Gonzalez for the match's only goal.
McCabe grounded the pass to a slicing Gonzalez, who sent a kick in between moving defenders and into the far corner of the net. LouCity coach Danny Cruz said goalkeepers coach Scott Budnick drew up the set piece play, which resulted in a Gonzalez goal.
"We didn't practice it this week, but right before the game Danny Cruz talked about it," Gonzalez said. "It was a great set piece play, and we executed it right how we wanted to."
It was Gonzalez's third goal this season.
"He saw the space, and when you look at the execution between Niall and Jorge, it went exactly the way it was planned," Cruz said.
LouCity managed just four shots on goal and 42.9% of possession in the match at Southwest University Park, but the visitors' defense responded with the league-leading 11th clean sheet of the year.
Locomotive FC had nine offsides calls and finished with four shots on goal.
"The idea is, we're a pressing team," Cruz said. And when you're a pressing team, if the back line doesn't step with the group that's pressing in the front, then the space gets too big in the middle of the field and you're easy to play through."
LouCity remains atop the USL Championship's Eastern Conference standings. LouCity returns home for a match against Charleston Battery at 8 p.m. hosted at Lynn Family Stadium.
