LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC got an early goal and protected a lead for a win Saturday night.
LouCity FC earned three points with a 1-0 victory over San Diego Loyal SC at Lynn Family Stadium. With the win, LouCity is 14-9-7 this season. It was the club's 12th win this year when scoring first.
"I think some of those games where we don’t score first but we’ve been on the front foot, there’s a change in the confidence level," said coach Danny Cruz. "You start the game well but you don’t score, and you think, ‘Is it gonna fall?’ I think we had that early in the season. But obviously it’s the response after you score. Are you staying with the right mentality — staying on the front foot like we talk about — and tonight I thought we did that."
The match's only goal happened in the fifth minute. Brian Ownby delivered a cross into the box that Jorge Gonzalez headed toward the net, but the attempt was blocked by the goalkeeper. Wilson Harris cleaned up the deflection by heading the ball into the back of the net to give LouCity a one goal lead five minutes into the match.
A real heads up play from @Nosliwharris to get us started early 😏 pic.twitter.com/QSD6w6N0UL— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) September 16, 2023
Harris has a team-high seven goals this year.
LouCity limited San Diego to five shots on target despite the visitors maintaining 62.6% of possession.
LouCity plays at Miami FC on Sept. 20.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.