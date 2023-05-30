LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC launched a new campaign in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
The professional soccer clubs have upcoming Pride Night games this summer. LouCity and Racing launched its "Love All XI" campaign. "Love All XI" scarves and the clubs' Pride warmup kits are now on sale, and proceeds from the purchases benefit Louisville Pride Foundation and Louisville Youth Group.
LouCity hosts Las Vegas Lights FC on June 24 for the club's Pride Night game. According to a news release, players will wear Love All XI warmup tops. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a Love All XI rally towel.
Racing Louisville will hold its Pride Night on Sept. 2 when the club plays Portland Thorns FC.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.