LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC won its fourth straight match with a 6-0 victory over New York Red Bulls II on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
Enoch Mushagalusa scored three goals while Brian Ownby sent two balls into the back of the net as LouCity created 13 shots on goal. LouCity controlled 60.8% of possession, finishing with three goals in each half to match the club's widest margin of victory in a league game ever.
We have more goals (6) than number of LouCity players who touched the ball (5) on Ownby's second of the night pic.twitter.com/pvWiyIifk3— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) July 10, 2022
"I thought it was a fantastic night from the group," LouCity coach Danny Cruz said. "We created, obviously, a lot of opportunities, exploited the spaces that we talked about all week with the way the Red Bulls play. I was really proud of how we handled it from a professionalism standpoint, not letting up keeping the right mentality, and sticking to our principles."
LouCity had an onslaught of goals midway through the first half to take control.
Ownby scored the game's first goal in the 14th minute.
LouCity didn't wait long to build its lead. Jorge Gonzalez scored in the 23rd minute.
Nine minutes later, Mushagalusa scored his first goal to extend LouCity's advantage to three.
After leading 3-0 at halftime, Mushagalusa scored twice early in the second half. The forward found the back of the net in the 59th minute.
Mushagalusa scored again, in the 64th minute for a hat trick to push LouCity's lead to 5-0. Mushagalusa is the fourth player in LouCity history to have a hat trick.
"We did well getting in behind them," Mushagalusa said. "That's the game that we talked about. That's where the spaces were and also I'm just glad being able to score a hat trick at Louisville."
Ownby capped the scoring in the 71st minute with the match's final goal.
New York managed just one shot on goal.
LouCity (12-3-3) remains atop the Eastern Conference. The club next plays Memphis 901 on July 16 at AutoZone Park.
