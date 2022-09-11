LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC played Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.
Possession was nearly even and both teams only managed two shots on goal.
It's the fifth match in 15 days for LouCity.
"This has been a difficult stretch. This is a tough place to go and play, and I’m sure you can tell watching the game we can’t play the football we want to play here," said LouCity coach Danny Cruz. "But I asked the group to fight and give all they could before the match, and I certainly felt that they did that."
LouCity has already clinched a spot in the 2022 USL Championship Playoffs and remains atop the Eastern Conference.
LouCity next plays Loudoun United FC on Saturday.
