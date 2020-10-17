LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the sixth consecutive season, Louisville City FC will play in the Eastern Conference final of the USL Championship.
The Boys in Purple capitalized on an early goal from Cameron Lancaster, a St. Louis FC own goal and some clutch saves from goalkeeper Ben Lundt to win their seventh match in a row, 2-0, on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
John Hackworth's club has not lost since July 29 and is now one victory away from its fourth consecutive trip to the USL Championship Final.
Lundt made the first big play of the match for the Boys in Purple when St. Louis' Wal Fall lined up for a penalty kick in the 12th minute. Lundt's save on the first penalty attempted against Louisville City since its season restarted in July kept the match level early and opened the door for a go-ahead goal from Cameron Lancaster just six minutes later.
Inside the penalty box, Lancaster caught a cross from Antoine Hoppenot against his chest and drove the ball past St. Louis goalie Kyle Morton and into the back of the net.
St. Louis FC appeared to equalize just minutes later when Sam Fink headed a free kick into the net, but officials ruled Fink offsides, and the goal didn't count.
Lou City took the 1-0 lead into halftime and held it early in the second half thanks to another save from Lundt, who smothered St. Louis midfielder Todd Wharton's shot attempt when Wharton broke away from the rest of the defense. Lundt finished with nine saves Saturday and notched his ninth shutout of the season — two in a row during Lou City's postseason run.
St. Louis FC gave the Boys in Purple a little extra breathing room in the 83rd minute when defender Tobi Adewole headed the ball into the back of the net on a Louisville City corner kick.
With the victory, Louisville City FC improved to 3-1-1 against St. Louis FC in five matches during the 2020 campaign.
Lou City will play the Tampa Bay Rowdies at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Lynn Family Stadium with a berth in the USL Championship Final on the line. Tampa Bay defeated Charleston Battery 1-0 on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.