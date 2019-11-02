LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville City FC advanced to the Eastern Conference final of the USL Championship Playoffs after an extra-time thriller in Pittsburgh.
LouCity defeated the top-seeded Pittsburgh Riverhounds 2-1 on Saturday thanks to a goal from Paolo DelPiccolo 28 minutes into extra time.
FULL TIME: 1-2 | #PITvLOU pic.twitter.com/LkECgucyUX— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) November 3, 2019
The Boys in Purple fell behind early on a Pittsburgh goal off a corner kick in the 11th minute and trailed 1-0 at the intermission. Luke Spencer provided the equalizer in the 51st minute, however, when he received a long lob pass at the top of the penalty box, took a few dribbles to distance himself from Pittsburgh defenders and drove home a left-footed goal. The teams held level through the end of regulation.
Let's see it again! Luke Spencer with the equalizer! @kylottery pic.twitter.com/pU45l7UtLO— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) November 3, 2019
In the 118th minute, DelPiccolo came through with the go-ahead goal, and LouCity's defense, led by Paco Craig's crucial play, held firm for the remaining 13 minutes to send the two-time USL champs through to another conference final. Craig, who was named USLChampionship.com's Man of the Match, won 13 of his 18 duels, made 10 recoveries and had a crucial clearance early in the second half to keep Louisville within a goal. He also completed 76% of his passes.
The Boys in Purple will play Indy 11 in the Eastern Conference final, with a date and time to be determined. Indy defeated Nashville SC 1-0 on Saturday.
LouCity wins! It’s on to the Eastern Conference Final! pic.twitter.com/xE12oCgyfy— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) November 3, 2019
