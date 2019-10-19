LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC made a big move on the final day of the USL Championship's regular season.
LouCity defeated Memphis 901 FC 2-1 on Saturday night at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee. With the win, the team moved from sixth place to fourth place in the USL Eastern Conference standings with a record of 17-9-8 and secured a home playoff match-up next Saturday at Louisville Slugger Field.
BOOM! LouCity beats Memphis 2-1 and moves from 6th to 4th on the final night of the regular season. You know what that means? We're coming home to Slugger next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/k9JyRTSXgO— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) October 20, 2019
The Boys in Purple fell behind 1-0 early with a Memphis goal in the game's first 10 minutes. LouCity drew level with a goal from Devon Williams off a set piece in the 37th minute.
REPLAY >> Let's take another look at that @kylottery goal by Speedy Williams. @Speedy_CcCOur Next Level Nutrition Game Changing Moment! pic.twitter.com/PSUDUx4yBC— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) October 20, 2019
The game was tied 1-1 at the intermission, and LouCity pulled away for good with a go-ahead goal from Antoine Hoppenot in the 78th minute. Memphis had a last-chance free kick in the 88th minute, but the LouCity defense was able to clear the threat.
LouCity will host a first-round playoff game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Louisville Slugger Field, according to the team's Twitter account. With the new $65 million Lynn Family Stadium set to open in the Butchertown neighborhood in 2020, the playoff game may be LouCity's last at ballpark, which has served as the team's home since 2015.
