Kerry McGee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC's unbeaten streak reached 10 games Saturday night with the team's 1-0 win against Saint Louis FC in Fenton, Missouri. 

LouCity's lone goal came from Magnus Rasmussen in the 11th minute. 

The road trip continues for Louisville City with only three games remaining in the regular season. The team next plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Nashville SC at First Tennessee Park in Nashville. 

