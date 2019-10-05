LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC's unbeaten streak reached 10 games Saturday night with the team's 1-0 win against Saint Louis FC in Fenton, Missouri.
LouCity's lone goal came from Magnus Rasmussen in the 11th minute.
Let's take another look at that Magnus Rasmussen goal! 0-1 | #STLvLOU | @kylottery pic.twitter.com/3CNKMxnSrM— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) October 6, 2019
The road trip continues for Louisville City with only three games remaining in the regular season. The team next plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Nashville SC at First Tennessee Park in Nashville.
