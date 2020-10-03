LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC will enter the postseason on a six-game winning streak after a 2-1 victory over Sporting KC II on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
Paolo DelPiccolo and Cameron Lancaster netted first-half goals for Lou City, which improved to 11-3-2 (35 points) with the win.
Sporting KC II got on the board in the 64th minute with a goal from Tyler Freeman, but Lou City held firm to maintain 61.8% of possession and prevent SKC II from drawing level.
The Boys In Purple also out-shot the opposition 20-8, including a header from defender Sean Totsch that nearly gave Louisville a 3-1 lead in the 82nd minute.
"In my opinion it shouldn’t have been a one-goal game at all," coach John Hackworth said after the win. "We held on. We did what we needed to do, and I believe that makes us the Eastern Conference regular-season champions.”
Saturday's win also pushed the club's unbeaten streak to 11 in a row. Lou City has not lost a game since July 29.
"We try to keep routines — the way we train, the details that we cover every day," Totsch said. "Those things that accumulate over the season is what makes us successful. The switch is on, and if you have to have an on switch for playoff time, it is too late."
Totsch might have come up short in finding the back of the net, but the defender still had a Saturday to remember. He proposed to his girlfriend, Aysia, on the field at Lynn Family Stadium before kickoff, and she said yes.
She said yes!Congratulations to @Tophcity and Aysia! pic.twitter.com/NGK7kNBjfL— LouCity FC (@loucityfc) October 3, 2020
Louisville City FC will not know who it plays in the first round of the postseason until the completion of Sunday's match between Hartford Athletic and New York Red Bulls II. If Hartford wins, Lou City will face Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. If the teams tie or New York wins, Hartford will travel to Lynn Family Stadium to play the Boys In Purple.
For highlights from the 2-1 victory:
These highlights pass the vibe check for sure.#LOUvSKC | @PassportHealthP pic.twitter.com/7Sby3bC5IN— LouCity FC (@loucityfc) October 4, 2020
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.