LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games in a row Saturday with a 1-0 road victory over St. Louis FC at West Community Stadium in Fenton, Missouri.
Devon "Speedy" Williams scored the games only goal — a header off a corner kick from Oscar Jimenez — in the 42nd minute. Lou City's defense held strong to pick up its seventh shutout of the season.
With the victory, the team's fifth in a row, Lou City FC improved to 9-3-2 (29 points). The Boys in Purple have already clinched a spot in the USL Championship playoffs.
Check out highlights from Lou City's win below:
Highlights from our FIFTH straight win 😈#STLvLOU | @PassportHealthP pic.twitter.com/l62jS6mu5f— LouCity FC (@loucityfc) September 27, 2020
Louisville City wraps up the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 against Sporting KC II at Lynn Family Stadium.
