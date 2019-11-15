LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is looking to pull off a three-peat at this weekend's USL Championship Final.
Lou City will host the Real Monarchs SLC in the title game, which is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Lynn Stadium on the University of Louisville's campus. Tickets to the championship match sold out in 96 minutes Thursday.
The road to get to USL Cup wasn't easy for the Boys in Purple, the two-time defending USL champs. After last weekend's 3-1 comeback win against Indy Eleven to clinch the Eastern Conference title, fans who followed the team all season can't wait for Sunday.
"It was looking a little bleak, but you can't ever give up on your team," said Simone Prewitt, a Lou City fan. "You've got to follow them no matter what. And here we are. We hit that hot streak, and it got us to the championship. It's exciting; it's breathtaking; it makes your heart feel like it's going to burst out of your chest."
Extra Time! LouCity fans going wild after the equalizer: pic.twitter.com/NgotvPgsTz— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) November 9, 2019
If any tickets to Sunday's match are returned, you can sign up to be put on a waiting list for them here.
Related stories:
- Louisville City FC advances to third straight USL Championship with comeback victory
- Tickets sell out for Louisville City FC's USL Championship game
- MATAS | Hackworth applauds Lou City's continued success
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.