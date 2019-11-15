LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is looking to pull off a three-peat at this weekend's USL Championship Final. 

Lou City will host the Real Monarchs SLC in the title game, which is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Lynn Stadium on the University of Louisville's campus. Tickets to the championship match sold out in 96 minutes Thursday.

WDRB Sports Pod: Tom Lane talks to Louisville City FC players and coach ahead of USL Championship

The road to get to USL Cup wasn't easy for the Boys in Purple, the two-time defending USL champs. After last weekend's  3-1 comeback win against Indy Eleven to clinch the Eastern Conference title, fans who followed the team all season can't wait for Sunday.

"It was looking a little bleak, but you can't ever give up on your team," said Simone Prewitt, a Lou City fan. "You've got to follow them no matter what. And here we are. We hit that hot streak, and it got us to the championship. It's exciting; it's breathtaking; it makes your heart feel like it's going to burst out of your chest."

If any tickets to Sunday's match are returned, you can sign up to be put on a waiting list for them here

Related stories: 

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.