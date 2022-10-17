LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC goalkeeper Kyle Morton earns the United Soccer League's Golden Glove award after finishing the season with a rate of 0.74 goals allowed per game.
Morton had 13 shutouts in 28 appearances this season and never surrendered more than two goals in a match.
The 2022 @USLChampionship Golden Glove winner: @kylemorton24! 🧤"It’s always nice to win an award, but the whole team should be proud.”🔗 https://t.co/yGCBg9B5zJ pic.twitter.com/qkxylsVi6a— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) October 16, 2022
Morton was also a finalist for USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year in 2019 and 2021. He signed with Louisville City before this season after playing one year with the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer.
This is both Louisville City and Morton's first USL honor.
Louisville City has a bye this weekend in the USL Championship tournament. They will host the Eastern Conference semifinals Oct. 29 at Lynn Family Stadium.
