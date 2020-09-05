LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC jumped into first place in its USL Championship group with a 3-1 road victory against Indy Eleven on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
LouCity's unbeaten streak improved to six in a row with the win, which was fueled by first-half goals from Devon "Speedy" Williams, Napo Matsoso and Corben Bone.
"We knew that we had to put the game away quickly because Indy’s a very good team," Matsoso said in a news release from the team. "They can catch you in transition, so we knew if we got a couple goals in, the game would be a little easier that way."
The Boys in Purple as of Saturday hold a one-point lead on Indy Eleven for first place in Group E, 20 to 19. St. Louis FC is not far behind in third place with 18 points. The top two teams in the group advance to the postseason.
LouCity has a 2-0-1 record against Indy Eleven since the USL season restarted in July.
"I think we did make a statement around the league," Louisville City FC coach John Hackworth said after the win. "You don’t come to Indy and beat Indy on their home field, so again well done by us but we have more work to do."
Louisville City FC next plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Lynn Family Stadium.
