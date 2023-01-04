LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC will kick off its 2023 home slate at Lynn Family Stadium on March 25.
The club announced Wednesday that first home game will be against El Paso Locomotive FC, kicking off a 34-game league schedule, which will be announced in full later this month.
Louisville City is coming off a 3-2 Conference Finals loss to Tampa Bay. They return 22 players from last year's squad.
The season officially kicks off March 11, when Louisville City travels to Orange City SC.
