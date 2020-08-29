LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC and St. Louis FC played to a 1-1 tie on Saturday at West Community Stadium in St. Louis.
Sean Totsch netted Lou City's only goal in the 30th minute with a header into the corner of the net off of a long cross into the box.
GOAL! Totsch tucks it in the corner! 🔒#STLvLOU | @kylottery pic.twitter.com/QmCP9JWlBj— LouCity FC (@loucityfc) August 30, 2020
St. Louis drew level in the 64th minute with a goal from Elhadji Mour Samb.
With the tie, Louisville City FC drew one point closer to Indy Eleven for first play in Group E in the USL Championship. The Boys in Purple did not lose a game during the month of August.
Highlights from a 1-1 #KingsCup draw.#STLvLOU | @PassportHealthP pic.twitter.com/d7v3RJ87tM— LouCity FC (@loucityfc) August 30, 2020
Lou City next plays at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, against Indy Eleven at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.