Louisville City FC updated logo/graphic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC and St. Louis FC played to a 1-1 tie on Saturday at West Community Stadium in St. Louis. 

Sean Totsch netted Lou City's only goal in the 30th minute with a header into the corner of the net off of a long cross into the box. 

St. Louis drew level in the 64th minute with a goal from Elhadji Mour Samb. 

With the tie, Louisville City FC drew one point closer to Indy Eleven for first play in Group E in the USL Championship. The Boys in Purple did not lose a game during the month of August. 

Lou City next plays at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, against Indy Eleven at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags