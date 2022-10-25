LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC’s quest for a third United Soccer League title starts Saturday.
The boys in purple will host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the Eastern Conference semifinal. Louisville City is the No. 1 seed in the eastern conference and earned an opening round bye.
Head coach Danny Cruz said Tuesday that several players are banged up heading into the match but should be ready to go.
‼️It's playoff week, everyone‼️The 1️⃣0️⃣ storylines you need to know ahead of this Saturday's Eastern Conference Semifinal. ⬇️— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) October 25, 2022
"I want to see relentless pressure," Cruz said. "When we’ve done that, we’ve been difficult to break down and scored a lot of goals from it.
"We are dealing with some injuries at the moment. Kyle Morton, Brian Owenby (and) Cameron Langcaster picked up a knock. But the one thing this group has show all year is that they are resilient. Any time a number has been called, the players have performed."
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium. If Louisville City wins, they'll will host the winner of Memphis and Tampa Bay.
