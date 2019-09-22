LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC picked up a big 5-3 win against the Eastern-Conference-leading New York City Red Bulls II on Saturday at Slugger Field.
Lou City scored a season-high five goals from four players in the victory, which improved the team's record to 14-8-7. The Boys in Purple are now in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
New York got on the board first with a goal from Vincent Bezecourt in the 20th minute, but Lou City rallied for three straight goals, the first by Oscar Jimenez and the next two by Napo Matsoso in the 31st and 33rd minutes.
The Red Bulls cut the lead to one when a handball penalty was called on a Lou City defender in the box and Jared Stroud converted the penalty kick. The Boys in Purple responded, however, with a goal in stoppage time by Antoine Hoppenot that gave them a 4-2 lead at the half.
Let's take another look at Antoine Hoppenot's beautiful GOAL! #LOUvNY | 4-2 pic.twitter.com/ZcqnvMcD7X— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) September 22, 2019
Niall McCabe provided more breathing room for Lou City in the second half with a gorgeous strike well outside the penalty box in the 59th minute.
Niall McCabe with a #SCTop10 beauty! @espn @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/4m2vuXvzBe— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) September 22, 2019
New York would find the back of the next once more in the 71st minute, but its comeback attempt fell short.
Louisville City will next play at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Slugger Field.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.