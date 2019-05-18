LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday's game between Louisville City FC and St. Louis FC was the largest regular-season May crowd ever at Slugger Field: 9,688.
After a quick turnaround from Wednesday's 3-0 win over Reading United AC in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup, however, the boys in purple had a difficult time finding the back of the net against St. Louis.
Saturday's USL game ended in a 0-0 tie.
FULL TIME: #LOUvSTL 0-0Largest May Crowd Ever: 9,688 pic.twitter.com/nCrykEaghB— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) May 19, 2019
Lou City had a corner kick during the game's final minutes but couldn't convert it into a goal.
The team will be back in action May 26th against Bethlehem Steel FC in Chester, Pennsylvania.
