LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC played the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 2-2 tie on Saturday in front of a record crowd of 10,620 at Slugger Field. 

With the point earned from the tie, LouCity clinched a spot in the USL Eastern Conference playoffs. 

Paco Craig gave the home team an early 1-0 lead with a goal off a free kick. Craig headed the ball into the net off a long pass served into the box from teammate Oscar Jimenez. LouCity held onto the one-goal lead through halftime. 

LouCity extended its lead to 2-0 with a goal from Napo Matsoso after the intermission. Tampa Bay made a miraculous comeback effort to tie the game 2-2 with two goals in the game's final five minutes. 

The tie extends LouCity's unbeaten streak to nine. The team will next play against Saint Louis FC at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in Fenton, Missouri. 

