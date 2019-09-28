LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC played the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 2-2 tie on Saturday in front of a record crowd of 10,620 at Slugger Field.
With the point earned from the tie, LouCity clinched a spot in the USL Eastern Conference playoffs.
Tonight’s point vs. Tampa Bay clinched a spot in the @USLChampionship Eastern Conference Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/AVIkKBdu8f— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) September 29, 2019
Paco Craig gave the home team an early 1-0 lead with a goal off a free kick. Craig headed the ball into the net off a long pass served into the box from teammate Oscar Jimenez. LouCity held onto the one-goal lead through halftime.
Let's take another look at that GOAL by Paco Craig! @kylottery | #LOUvTBR pic.twitter.com/Bqtt1yvwMt— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) September 29, 2019
LouCity extended its lead to 2-0 with a goal from Napo Matsoso after the intermission. Tampa Bay made a miraculous comeback effort to tie the game 2-2 with two goals in the game's final five minutes.
The tie extends LouCity's unbeaten streak to nine. The team will next play against Saint Louis FC at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in Fenton, Missouri.
