LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC fans will get to christen the team's new stadium a bit earlier than originally expected.
The team announced Wednesday that it will host a second-round U.S. Open Cup matchup on Tuesday, April 7, at Lynn Family Stadium in the Butchertown neighborhood. Louisville City FC will play the winner of a March 25 game between Nashville United and Cleveland SC, and the game will be aired on the ESPN+ streaming subscription service.
Lou City was originally scheduled to open the $65 million Lynn Family Stadium just a few days later — 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 — in a United Soccer League Cup (USL) game against Birmingham Legion FC that will be aired on ESPN News. The team will begin its 2020 campaign with four consecutive USL road games and made sure to clarify Wednesday on Twitter that the April 11 matchup will still be considered the "official opening" of Lynn Family Stadium.
Tickets for the U.S. Open Cup game will go on sale in March and will be available as a single-game purchase, the team tweeted Wednesday. Season-ticket holders will have "first right of refusal for their own seats," but the match is not included in the cost of season tickets.
Louisville City FC President Brad Estes explained the team's decision to host the U.S. Open Cup match — despite infringing a bit on the original homer opener — on his Twitter account Wednesday.
"Yes. @loucityfc is hosting an open cup game @lynnfmlystadium before April 11," Estes wrote. "Some of you question that decision. We get it. But, if you were a player/coach, would you want to travel for the 5th straight game, midweek? The journey is already difficult, this was an easy decision."
For a complete look at LouCity's 2020 schedule, click here.
