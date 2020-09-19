LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC extended its winning streak to four games in a row in blowout fashion Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
Coach John Hackworth's club got on the scoreboard first and kept pouring on the goals in Lou City's 4-1 victory against Memphis 901 FC.
"I love the fact that we came out and did that in the star of this game, because this was the game it could’ve slipped," Hackworth said in a news release after the win. "Right from the get-go, I thought that we were in control."
Cameron Lancaster led the team with two goals, one in the 15th minute and another in the 72nd. Brian Ownby (24th minute) and Corben Bone (84th minute) also found the back of the net for the Boys in Purple.
With the win, Louisville City improved to 9-3-2 (29 points) on the season and increased its lead in Group E of the USL Championship to seven points over Indy Eleven.
Louisville City FC next plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 26 against St. Louis FC at West Community Stadium in Fenton, Missouri.
