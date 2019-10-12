LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC's final regular-season game at Louisville Slugger Field ended in a 8-3 comeback win against Swope Park Rangers on Saturday.
LouCity fell behind early when Swope Park scored three unanswered goals in the game's first 35 minutes. The Boys in Purple would promptly respond with eight unanswered goals of their own to claim victory. Napo Matsoso got the scoring party started in the 38th minute.
The comeback began with this Napo Matsoso GOAL. @loucityfc / @napo015 / @kylottery pic.twitter.com/3BKb9DTK49— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) October 13, 2019
Alexis Souahy followed with a goal in the 40th minute, and Antoine Hoppenot equalized with a goal off an assist from Ownby in the 42nd minute. The teams were tied at halftime, 3-3.
ANOTHA ONE.@AntoineHoppenot equalizes for @loucityfc!#LOUvSPR | #BeChampions pic.twitter.com/bSvJhWfPnE— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) October 13, 2019
Brian Ownby's goal in the 54th minute finally gave the Boys in Purple the lead, and they would add four more goals during the game's home stretch. Magnus Rasmussen, who scored twice in six minutes, Richard Ballard and George Davis IV all found the back of the net in what turned into a blowout win.
FULL TIME: 8-3 | #LOUvSPR pic.twitter.com/kpPuqQpcT2— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) October 13, 2019
LouCity will move into the new $65 million Lynn Family Stadium, located in the Butchertown neighborhood, in the spring of 2020. Lynn Family Stadium will seat 11,700 and have a capacity near 14,000, and its grass field was installed in September.
The Boys in Purple have called the Louisville Bats' ballpark home since the team's inaugural 2014 season. A reported 12,188 fans attended the final regular-season game at the stadium.
LouCity wraps up the regular season with a road trip to Memphis, Tennessee, to face off against Memphis 901 FC at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at AutoZone Park. The game will be aired on WBKI.
