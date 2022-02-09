LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The grass is greener at Lynn Family Stadium, even in the dead of winter.
The stadium just set up grow light fixtures, technology used in European cities, including Manchester City and Liverpool.
The lights help the stadium's grass and provide a better surface throughout the season.
A different sort of Lynn Family Stadium light show... 💡The club has invested in technology to keep our pitch in top shape: https://t.co/M5DCb0WYkW pic.twitter.com/K9mwbphwx4— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) February 9, 2022
During the last two years, crews have had to re-sod the field mid-season. These grow lights are expected to help build the grass's root system and keep the field stable through late fall games.
Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC will be back in action on the field in March.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.