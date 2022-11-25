LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nadia Nadim, a Racing Louisville FC star who fled her native Afghanistan as a young girl after her father was executed by the Taliban, lost her mother suddenly Tuesday.
In a social media post, Nadim said her mother was hit by a truck on her way back from the gym. She was just 57 years old.
"Words can not describe what I’m feeling," she wrote on Instagram. "I have lost the most important person in my life and it happened so sudden and unexpected."
Sky News reported Wednesday that Nadim was on set as an analyst for ITV's coverage of the World Cup in Qatar when she learned the news.
"Life is unfair and I don't understand why her and why this way," Nadim wrote. "I love you and I will see you again."
